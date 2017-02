Saros will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Rangers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Saros has been great in limited action this season, posting a 5-3-2 record while maintaining an impressive 1.79 GAA and .941 save percentage over 10 appearances. He'll look to stay sharp in an unfavorable road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.39 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.