Saros turned away 27 of 28 shots during Tuesday's 5-1 win against the Devils.

He hadn't picked up a win since his first start back on Oct. 22, but Saros was thrown a bone against the Devils, a team that severely struggles to score. The 21-year-old has appeared in five games this season, and he's allowed more than one goal just once. While he rarely protects the blue paint, the 2013 fourth-round pick has earned a look as a spot start when he does get between the pipes in Pekka Rinne's place.

