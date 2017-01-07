Saros saved 32 of 34 shots during Friday's loss to Florida.

The 21-year-old netminder entered Friday's game with a rock-solid .957 save percentage and 1.16 GAA, and he had another strong showing against the Cats. Despite his excellent play, Saros is unlikely dethrone No. 1 Pekka Rinne or even cut into his workload much without the veteran sustaining an injury. Saros is worth keeping tabs on in all fantasy settings, but at this point, he's likely best utilized as a streamer in most seasonal leagues and a low-priced target in daily contests.