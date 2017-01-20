Saros stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Saros did just enough to prevent a furious Flames comeback from erasing a 4-0 third-period lead. He was far busier than counterpart Chad Johnson throughout the night, as Calgary held a 35-21 advantage in shots. The 21-year-old's 1.44 GAA and .952 save percentage would be leading the league if he had played enough games to qualify.

