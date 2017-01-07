Saros will draw the road start facing the Panthers on Friday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Saros secured wins the last two times that he was rolled out between the pipes, and he's only allowed two goals on 80 shots over his last three. This highly touted goalie prospect makes for an attractive play in daily formats given that his price tag is generally low as he's a backup tender, albeit with outstanding peripheral numbers -- he's posted a skinny 1.16 GAA and .957 save mark in six outings this campaign.