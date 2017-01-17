Fiala was sent down to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Fiala has managed just nine points in 32 outings this season and has periodically been a healthy scratch, including in Saturday's matchup with Colorado. Even when in the lineup, the 20-year-old is averaging only 13:31 of ice time, so he'll certainly see more work with the Admirals. The winger has shown plenty of talent in the minors, but he still needs to mature his game in order to break in as a full-time NHLer.