Fiala scored the Preds' only goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Fiala broke the goose egg with less than a minute remaining in the second period when his shot deflected off the stick of a Habs defender and up over Carey Price's shoulder. The 20-year-old now has six goals, eight points and 64 shots on net in his first full NHL season, so it's clear he still has a ways to go to fulfill his draft stock as 2014's No. 11 overall pick.