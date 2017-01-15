Fiala was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Avalanche.

With just two points in his previous 14 games, the writing was on the wall for the 20-year old Fiala. On Friday, the Preds acquired Cody McLeod from the Avalanche and opted to start him Saturday against his former team, leaving no room for Fiala in the lineup. As a fresh-faced rookie on the Preds' roster, this was not the first time Fiala had served as a scratch this season, and it likely won't be the last. He has a very bright future ahead of him, but for now does not offer much value outside of very deep leagues.