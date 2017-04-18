Fiala scored 16:44 into overtime Monday, sending the Predators to a 3-2 win over Chicago in Game 3 of their first-round series.

After potting a power-play goal on his only shot in Game 2, Fiala clearly came out with more confidence to put pucks on net Monday, leading the Preds with seven shots. The 20-year-old accumulated just 16 points in 54 regular-season games, but he saw a bit of an uptick toward the end of the season and is enjoying decent ice time (including precious man-advantage minutes) here in the playoffs. It's worth taking a look at him as a bargain option on the wing in DFS.

