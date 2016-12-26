Fiala has seen his ice time fluctuate wildly over the past several weeks, from a high of 19:11 on Dec. 4 to a low of 8:14 on Dec. 17.

Fiala has been shuffled regularly between the first and third lines lately, as coach Peter Laviolette is still figuring out where the 20-year-old rookie fits best in the lineup. As such, Fiala makes for a very tough fantasy start because one never knows what kind of ice time he's going to see in any given game. He has just seven points in 23 games this season, giving him fantasy value in deeper leagues only.