Predators' Kevin Fiala: Stretchered off ice with apparent leg injury
Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher after suffering an apparent leg injury during the second period of Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blues, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Fiala awkwardly slammed into the boards legs-first after being taken down by the Blues Rob Bortuzzo and it appears the issue is serious. He will reportedly be taken by ambulance, likely to an area hospital, for treatment. Unless it turns out to be something less severe than it appears, the Preds may have lost a promising piece for the remainder of the postseason. Another update on his status should arrive in the coming days, providing more clarification on the nature of his injury.
