Mazanec was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.

Once again, Mazanec is trading places with Juuse Saros on Nashville's organizational depth chart. If you look at how Predators coach Peter Laviolette manages his goalies, you'll notice that he's kept veteran starter Pekka Rinne from appearing in more than three consecutive games since the calendar flipped to 2017. This means a Mazanec sighting could be imminent, but then again, the bench boss rarely tips his hand as to who will be starting on a given night.