Mazanec was promoted from AHL MIlwaukee on Monday.

Mazanec went into the 2016-17 season on the projected backup to Pikka Renne, but the team has been switching between the 25-year-old and fellow prospect Juuse Saros in recent weeks. For now, the role will belong to Mazanec who has just four NHL appearances this year in which he posted a disappointing .839 save percentage. The Czech has performed significantly better with the Admirals where he is 13-11-2 with three shutouts and a 2.68 GAA and will look to permanently cement himself in the Music City.