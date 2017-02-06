Mazanec was returned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tenneseean reports.

Mazanec was essential a brief recall to serve in a backup role for Pekka Rinne on Saturday. The move allowed Juuse Saros to see some game action with the team's AHL affiliate in anticipation of a slightly expanded role during the second half of the season. As of now, Mazanec appears the third in line to seeing consistent playing time between the pipes, but would be the likely candidate for recall should either of the Predators' netminders suffer an injury.