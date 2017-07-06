Predators' Marek Mazanec: Seeking arbitration

Mazanec filed for salary arbitration Wednesday.

The Predators are unlikely to want to tie themselves to Mazanec long term considering they also have Juuse Saros and the recently signed Matt O'Connor in the system. The 25-year-old Mazanec began the 2016-17 campaign as Nashville's No. 2, but four disappointing appearances -- he registered a 4.73 GAA -- led to a switch as Saros was called up. Mazanec spent the rest of the season with AHL Milwaukee, where he posted a 27-17-1 record and .912 save percentage. This could be one of the few cases that actually goes all the way to a hearing, depending on the Czech's salary demands.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...