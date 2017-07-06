Predators' Marek Mazanec: Seeking arbitration

Mazanec filed for salary arbitration Wednesday.

The Predators are unlikely to want to tie themselves to Mazanec long term considering they also have Juuse Saros and the recently signed Matt O'Connor in the system. The 25-year-old Mazanec began the 2016-17 campaign as Nashville's No. 2, but four disappointing appearances -- he registered a 4.73 GAA -- led to a switch as Saros was called up. Mazanec spent the rest of the season with AHL Milwaukee, where he posted a 27-17-1 record and .912 save percentage. This could be one of the few cases that actually goes all the way to a hearing, depending on the Czech's salary demands.