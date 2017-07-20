Predators' Marek Mazanec: Settles on one-year deal with Predators

Mazanec and the Predators settled on a one-year, two-way deal for the 2017-18 campaign Thursday, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

Mazanec filed for salary arbitration on July 6, but he and the Predators were able to come to terms on a one-year deal for next season prior to their scheduled arbitration hearing. The 26-year-old netminder will compete for AHL Milwaukee's starting gig in 2017-18.

