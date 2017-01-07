Irwin was rewarded with a one-year contract extension Friday, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Irwin is a burly defenseman who moves the puck well and is a steady contributor in his own zone. In 32 games with the Predators this season, he's managed eight points with an immaculate plus-14 rating. He's gaining traction with Nashville after five years with the Sharks organization and another season predominately spent with AHL Providence, a minor-league affiliate of the Bruins.