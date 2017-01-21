Predators' Matt Irwin: Posts first point of January
Irwin picked up an assist with a plus-1 in Friday's 3-2 win against the Oilers.
Irwin snapped a nine-game scoreless skid to kick off the month of January. He still has just three goals and nine points through 40 games. The rearguard is most helpful in deeper rotisserie pools for solid plus-15, 84 hits and 71 blocked shots.
