O'Connor put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators on Saturday.

The battle for the backup job in Smashville figures to be a three-way competition between O'Connor, Juuse Saros, and Marek Mazanec. Saros figures to have a leg up on the other netminders after having served as the No. 2 for much of the season, which means O'Connor would end up in AHL Milwaukee. Last year with AHL Binghamton, the 25-year-old logged a 14-18-1 record with a disappointing .895 save percentage.