Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Breaks six-game drought with two helpers
Ekholm recorded two assists and three shots Thursday against the Blue Jackets.
Ekholm's stat line would've been even more robust had he not misfired on five additional shots. Still, it's tough to complain about this outing considering the Swede had failed to get on the scoresheet in any of his previous six contests. Ekholm's 28:58 of ice time was his third-highest total of the season.
