Ekholm registered a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

That's more like it. Ekholm finally notched his first multi-point outing of the season, although owners may not have been there to see it, considering his recent struggles. The 26-year-old came into Tuesday's matchup with an unspectacular nine assists (no goals), but this could be the outing that pushes the Swedish blueliner back into the starting conversation.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola