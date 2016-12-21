Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches first multi-point outing of year
Ekholm registered a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.
That's more like it. Ekholm finally notched his first multi-point outing of the season, although owners may not have been there to see it, considering his recent struggles. The 26-year-old came into Tuesday's matchup with an unspectacular nine assists (no goals), but this could be the outing that pushes the Swedish blueliner back into the starting conversation.
