Predators' Mike Fisher: Collects goal, assist in win over Bolts

Fisher opened the scoring with a power-play goal on his only shot and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Lightning.

He'd collected just two points in the prior seven games and his last multi-point contest was Dec. 13, so this was a nice effort for Fisher. The veteran pivot has been able to regain some fantasy value this year, notching 22 points in 34 games -- just one less than his 70-game total from last season. That still only renders him useful in deeper formats, but it's better than being totally off the radar.