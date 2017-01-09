Predators' Mike Fisher: Keeps producing in losing cause

Fisher had two assists in Sunday's loss to the Blackhawks.

Fisher has been on a bit of a role of late, managing two goals and six points in his last six games. The veteran now has 11 goals and 24 points in 36 games and has been very valuable for a Nashville team battling for a playoff spot. Fisher is known for being inconsistent, but his impressive power-play production this season, in addition to his 40 PIM, make him worth owning in most leagues right now.