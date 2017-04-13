Predators' Mike Fisher: Projected to play Thursday

Fisher (lower body) is projected to suit up for Thursday's playoff opener in Chicago, The Tennessean reports.

Fisher's lower-body injury at the end of the regular season did not appear to be overly serious, so there's no reason to think that the Predators' captain won't be ready to go when the team begins its playoff run Thursday. The 36-year-old is slated to center Nashville's second line with Kevin Fiala and James Neal on his wings.