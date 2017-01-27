Predators' Mike Fisher: Two points in Thursday's win

Fisher dished out a power-play assist and added another at even strength in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Fisher assisted on Calle Jarnkrok's first-period tally with the extra man, then chipped in again on a third-period Craig Smith goal that ended up being the game-winner. The 36-year-old has potted just one goal in his past 11 games, but has already comfortably outproduced a disappointing 2015-16 campaign that saw him record just 23 points in 71 appearances.