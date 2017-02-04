Predators' Mike Ribeiro: Clears waivers, likely bound for AHL
Ribeiro cleared waivers Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Predators GM David Poile left some hockey fans in a frenzy with his decision to waive Ribeiro -- who is second on the team with 21 helpers in 46 games -- but the move actually isn't all that surprising with consideration to his $3.5 million cap hit. According to Adam Vingan of The Tennessean, the big club plans to assign the veteran pivot to AHL Milwaukee. This could be a prime opportunity to buy low on Ribeiro on the off-chance that he digs his way out of this less-than-ideal situation.
