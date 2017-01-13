Predators' Mike Ribeiro: On maintenance day Thursday

Ribeiro will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's home contest with the Bruins, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

Ribeiro has played in all 41 of the Predators' games this season, so he's likely just getting a maintenance day. The 36-year-old center may no longer reach 70-plus points like he did in his younger days but he's still racked up 22 (four goals, 18 assists) just halfway through the campaign. Fantasy owners may want to check on the Quebec native's status prior to the Preds' upcoming matchup with the Avalanche on Saturday, but there's no indication that he won't be a full go for that one.