Predators' Mike Ribeiro: Picks up two assists in win

Ribeiro registered two helpers -- one on the power play -- during Friday's 4-0 win against the Blues.

Ribeiro has been severely struggling, coming into Friday on a seven-game pointless streak. The 36-year-old was able to snap out of his funk for his third multi-point outing of December, and now has inspired confidence that he can return to being a consistent threat. Before the cold streak, Ribeiro had not gone more than two games without reaching the scoresheet this season.