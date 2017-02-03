Predators' Mike Ribeiro: Placed on waivers

Ribeiro was waived by the Predators on Friday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

After being a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three outings, the brass have decided to place Ribeiro on waivers. The center may be a long shot to be claimed -- despite his four goals and 21 helpers -- when you consider his $3.5 million cap hit. If he does clear, Nashville may decide to keep him up in the NHL, rather than immediately sending him to the minors. Besides, there are no guarantees Ribeiro would agree to report to AHL Milwaukee, which could create a whole new wrinkle to this saga.