Predators' Mike Ribeiro: Rebounds strongly following benching

Ribeiro posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the Sabres.

Ever since sitting out two games as a healthy scratch earlier this month, Ribeiro has responded with three assists in five games. So it looks like whatever message Preds coach Peter Laviolette was sending to the veteran pivot has been received loud and clear. Still, Ribeiro's lack of goal scoring this year remains a concern -- he has just four on the year and hasn't netted one in over a month. He's safe to activate for now, but Ribeiro remains a fringe fantasy option at best.