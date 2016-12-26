Predators' Mike Ribeiro: Scoring slump hits five games

Ribeiro entered the holiday break riding a five-game pointless streak, and has scored a goal just once in his past 16 games.

Given his current pace, Ribeiro will be lucky to match the 50-point total he posted last season, and will more likely fall somewhere in the 40-45 point range. Unfortunately for Ribeiro, who becomes a free agent after this season, the Preds are unlikely to bring him back given his advancing age (36) and falling productivity. For now, he continues to center a line with Colin Wilson and Craig Smith, and is only worthy of fantasy attention in medium to deeper formats.