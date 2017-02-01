Predators' Mike Ribeiro: Scratched again for Tuesday's game

Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Penguins.

The veteran Ribeiro is lost in the shuffle in the Music City right now, and a change of scenery might do him some good. He is on pace for 43 points, which would be his lowest total since the 2002-03 season. As such, he is only worth a look in deeper fantasy pools at the moment.

