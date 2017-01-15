Predators' Mike Ribeiro: Scratched for second straight game

Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game Saturday against the Avalanche.

After sitting out Thursday's game against the Bruins, Ribeiro once again found himself watching from the sidelines versus the Avs. Currently on pace for the worst offensive season of his career with just 22 points in 41 games, it will be interesting to see if this two-game benching is temporary, or whether it marks the beginning of the end of Ribeiro's tenure in Nashville. For now, fantasy owners should be looking at alternatives to plug into their lineups until the situation is resolved one way or the other.