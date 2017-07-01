Predators' Nick Bonino: Finds new home in Nashville
Bonino (leg) signed a four-year, $16.4 million contract with the Predators on Saturday, TSN reports.
Previous reports indicated that Bonino essentially priced himself out of Pittsburgh if for no other reason than the Penguins not being able to afford him with restricted free agents Justin Schultz and Brian Dumoulin expected to get new deals. At any rate, the do-it-all forward heads to the team that the Pens defeated in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.Capable of handling a top-six role, Bonino posted 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) -- including six goals and five assists on the man advantage -- over 80 regular-season games of 2016-17. He also averaged one point for every three games played during the postseason, but sustained a broken leg in Game 2 of the Cup finals.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...