Bonino (leg) signed a four-year, $16.4 million contract with the Predators on Saturday, TSN reports.

Previous reports indicated that Bonino essentially priced himself out of Pittsburgh if for no other reason than the Penguins not being able to afford him with restricted free agents Justin Schultz and Brian Dumoulin expected to get new deals. At any rate, the do-it-all forward heads to the team that the Pens defeated in the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals.Capable of handling a top-six role, Bonino posted 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) -- including six goals and five assists on the man advantage -- over 80 regular-season games of 2016-17. He also averaged one point for every three games played during the postseason, but sustained a broken leg in Game 2 of the Cup finals.