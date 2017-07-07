Predators' Nick Bonino: Foregoes surgery
Bonino (leg) opted not to have surgery to repair the broken leg he suffered in the Stanley Cup Finals, The Tennessean reports.
Bonino joins the Predators after being on the winning side of the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals while with the Penguins. The two-time Cup champion continues to work his way back from a leg injury and he not only figures to be ready in time for training camp, but to see top-six minutes -- something that wasn't going to happen in Pittsburgh behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin on the depth chart. Considering he is likely to log time on both the power play and penalty kill, the center could see upwards of 18 or 19 minutes of ice time per game in Smashville.
