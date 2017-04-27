Predators' P.K. Subban: Dominates Game 1 with three points

Subban recorded a goal, two power-play assists and five shots on net during Wednesday's Game 1 win over St. Louis.

The defenseman logged 23:16 of ice time (2:52 with the man advantage) while leaving his mark on the opening game of the series. Subban has now collected a goal, four helpers and 15 shots through five playoff games, and he's been a major factor in Nashville's undefeated streak to start the postseason.