Predators' P.K. Subban: Dominates Game 1 with three points

Subban recorded a goal, two power-play assists and five shots on net during Wednesday's Game 1 win over St. Louis.

The defenseman logged 23:16 of ice time (2:52 with the man advantage) while leaving his mark on the opening game of the series. Subban has now collected a goal, four helpers and 15 shots through five playoff games, and he's been a major factor in Nashville's undefeated streak to start the postseason.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...