Predators' P.K. Subban: Picks up first point of playoffs

Subban contributed an assist and dished out four hits in Saturday's Game 2 win over Chicago.

Subban was kept at bay in Game 1, but he was a force in a 5-0 win Saturday. The 27-year-old has been a strong playoff performer in the past and he'll need to keep that reputation if the Predators hope to upset the Blackhawks in the first round.

