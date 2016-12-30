Predators' Pekka Rinne: Allows three in loss to Blackhawks

Rinne stopped just 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Chicago.

Rinne was handed a 2-1 lead on Mike Fisher's power-play goal 6:13 into the third, but allowed goals to Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane down the stretch. Backup Juuse Saros has a superb 1.40 GAA and .950 save percentage through five appearances, but Rinne doesn't have to worry about ceding playing time to his 21-year-old countryman just yet. His feeling of security could disappear in a hurry if the slumping veteran doesn't snap his three-game losing streak soon, though.