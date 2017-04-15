Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 2
Rinne will command the crease on the road Saturday for a Game 2 playoff matchup with the Blackhawks, CSN Chicago reports.
Rinne built an impenetrable wall in the series opener Thursday, stopping all 29 shots that came his way for just his second career playoff shutout in 49 games. He has a 23-26 postseason record for a Nashville team that has yet to claim a division title, let alone the Stanley Cup, since its inception in 1998.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Blackhawks again in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to face Chicago again•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 34 saves in loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Saturday, may exit early•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Plays well in losing effort•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...