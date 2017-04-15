Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 2

Rinne will command the crease on the road Saturday for a Game 2 playoff matchup with the Blackhawks, CSN Chicago reports.

Rinne built an impenetrable wall in the series opener Thursday, stopping all 29 shots that came his way for just his second career playoff shutout in 49 games. He has a 23-26 postseason record for a Nashville team that has yet to claim a division title, let alone the Stanley Cup, since its inception in 1998.

