Predators' Pekka Rinne: Beats Blue Jackets for third straight win
Rinne made 30 saves to beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 on Thursday.
Rinne won his third consecutive decision, giving him five victories in his past six tries. This was also the veteran's first time allowing more than two goals over that six-game span, as the threat of losing his job to up-and-coming backup Juuse Saros has re-motivated Rinne to find his A-game. Both Nashville goalies are playing at a high level right now.
