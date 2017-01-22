Predators' Pekka Rinne: Between posts Sunday
Rinne will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's away game against the Wild.
Despite the continuing good play of youngster Juuse Saros, Rinne draws his second start in a row after turning in a good 30-save performance against the Oilers on Friday. All in all, the 34-year-old goalie has looked a lot better recently, allowing two goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts. He'll have his hands full against a hot Minnesota team that averages 3.31 goals per game, good for third in the league.
