Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Blackhawks again in Game 2

Rinne stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout in Game 2 against Chicago on Saturday.

Rinne has faced 59 shots this postseason and is yet to give up a goal against the top ranked team in the Western Conference. The veteran has been lights out and a big reason why the Predators are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Nashville. Rinne has never had tremendous success in the playoffs, but he's off to a fantastic start against Chicago and could be destined for big things this time around.

