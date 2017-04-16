Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Blackhawks again in Game 2
Rinne stopped all 30 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout in Game 2 against Chicago on Saturday.
Rinne has faced 59 shots this postseason and is yet to give up a goal against the top ranked team in the Western Conference. The veteran has been lights out and a big reason why the Predators are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Nashville. Rinne has never had tremendous success in the playoffs, but he's off to a fantastic start against Chicago and could be destined for big things this time around.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Set to face Chicago again•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 34 saves in loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Saturday, may exit early•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Plays well in losing effort•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...