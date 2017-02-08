Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending goal against Canucks
Rinne will patrol the blue paint for Tuesday night's contest against the Canucks.
Rinne has looked great in his last two starts, allowing just one goal on 50 shots, but has only come away with one win over that span do to his offense's struggle to put the puck in the opposing team's net. He'll have a better chance to get a W against a Vancouver team that scores only 2.29 goals per game and also allows 2.85 goals per game on average.
