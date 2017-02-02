Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending home goal Thursday

Rinne will protect the net Thursday, facing the Oilers on home ice, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

This will be Rinne's second time opposing Connor McDavid and the Oilers in a two-week span; he emerged the victor in a Jan. 20 contest against them after setting aside 30 of 32 shots on the road. The Finn has started 38 games this season, winning half of those. Naturally, his peripheral numbers have looked the best when he's at home -- his GAA is at 2.18 in Nashville, but has ballooned to a 2.64 output away from Music City U.S.A. Rinne remains one of the more reliable netminders in the NHL.