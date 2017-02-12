Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start Sunday

Rinne will start in goal for Sunday's matchup with the Stars.

Rinne draws the second start of the Predators' back-to-back despite getting pulled from Saturday's loss to the Panthers. The 34-year-old wasn't credited with the loss, but it was certainly a poor performance after he had strung together a few nice starts in a row prior to that. He'll face a Dallas team that averages only 2.42 goals per game on the road, 20th in the NHL.