Predators' Pekka Rinne: Drops tough one to Canucks

Rinne allowed a single goal on 26 shots but it wasn't enough in a 1-0 loss to the Canucks on Tuesday.

Ryan Miller was just a tad better in the opposing blue paint, turning aside all 30 shots to blank the Preds. Rinne has been quite dependable since the calendar flipped to 2017, as evidenced by his stingy 1.63 GAA and impressive .946 save percentage through six starts, and makes for an above-average play right now in both seasonal and daily contests.