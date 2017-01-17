Predators' Pekka Rinne: Expected starter Tuesday

Rinne is on track to start Tuesday night's matchup in Vancouver, Adam Vingan of the Tennessean reports.

While he has not been officially confirmed by a team official just yet, all signs point to Rinne getting his second straight start Tuesday, though we'll be sure to correct it if surging youngster Juuse Saros snags the start instead. Rinne has looked great lately after putting up disappointing numbers earlier in the season, allowing just three goals on 60 shots on his way to two consecutive wins.