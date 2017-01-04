Predators' Pekka Rinne: Falls to Habs in shootout

Rinne was a monster in defeat Tuesday, turning aside 41 of 43 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

The first goal came courtesy of former teammate Shea Weber, who beat Rinne with a slick wrister from the point 4:26 into the third period. While he performed admirably and deserved to win this one, the fact remains that he's allowed 12 goals over his last four starts -- none of which amounted to wins -- and now sits with a .917 save percentage and 2.50 GAA this year. Furthermore, with just 13 wins in 29 appearances, owners are hoping the chips start to fall Rinne's way more often as the second half of the season approaches.