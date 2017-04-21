Predators' Pekka Rinne: Finishes sweep with 30-save effort

Rinne made 30 saves to complete the series sweep with a 4-1 Game 4 win Thursday against the Blackhawks.

Rinne was 5:18 away from his third shutout of the series until Jonathan Toews beat him on the power play. That was just the third goal allowed by the veteran netminder in this convincing upset of the top seed in the Western Conference. He finishes the first round with a 0.70 GAA and .976 save percentage while improving his career playoff record to an even 26-26.

