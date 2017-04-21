Predators' Pekka Rinne: Finishes sweep with 30-save effort
Rinne made 30 saves to complete the series sweep with a 4-1 Game 4 win Thursday against the Blackhawks.
Rinne was 5:18 away from his third shutout of the series until Jonathan Toews beat him on the power play. That was just the third goal allowed by the veteran netminder in this convincing upset of the top seed in the Western Conference. He finishes the first round with a 0.70 GAA and .976 save percentage while improving his career playoff record to an even 26-26.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Game 4•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Seizes 3-0 lead over Blackhawks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will start Game 3•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blanks Blackhawks again in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back for more in Game 2•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Spins road shutout in Game 1 against Chicago•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...