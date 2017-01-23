Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets job done Sunday against Wild

Rinne stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's win over the Wild.

Rinne has been playing very well of late, suffering only one loss in his last five games and surrendering just eight goals in that span, pushing his record to 18-12-6 on the season with a .921 save percentage. The Predators are in a playoff spot right now and are looking about as good as they have all year, so make sure you get Rinne into your lineup whenever he's in action.